Stillman Valley girls hold off Lutheran in tight game

STILLMAN VALLEY (WREX) — One thriller just wasn't enough for Stillman Valley and Rockford Lutheran. After a wild finish a few weeks ago, Stillman Valley and Lutheran provided more drama Tuesday night, with the Lady Cardinals winning 50-47 to stay tied atop the Big Northern Conference standings.
The teams battled back and forth throughout the game. Stillman Valley freshman Taylor Davidson left the game in the 3rd quarter, but Maddy McCammond and the rest of the squad stepped up. McCammond led the way with 18 points in the win, including a couple of big 3-pointers in the 4th quarter.
Rockford Lutheran never relented, as the Lady Crusaders kept fighting their way back into the game. Their shot to tie at the buzzer was just off the mark, leaving Stillman Valley with a close win on its home court.