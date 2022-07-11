Steady improvement leads Petrousek to college succcess

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dani Petrousek got accustomed to taking trips to nationals with the Gymnastic Academy of Rockford every year. Now she faces high level competition every meet at Western Michigan. She's noticed some differences about college gymnastics during her first two years.
"As much as I used to be in competition with myself, now it's more about my team and how can I make my team better," Petrousek said during an interview at City Market. "I think that fuels me a lot. It's such a team sport, more than it ever was in [Junior Olympics]. It's so much more fun because of that too. Now it's not just about, 'What am I going to do at this meet? It's what's my team going to do at this meet?' We broke so many records this season and it was fun to be part of that and see our team get better."
She saw herself get better too. Petrousek earned Western Michigan's Most Improved Gymnast honor after her performance this past season.
"It's interesting to think after you come out of high school and club gymnastics and you go into college, it's like well I'm kind of done learning and improving," she says. "But it's amazing to see just how much you can improve and what else you can do."
Training at the GAR throughout her life taught Dani plenty of gymnastics skills. But it also gave her life skills that she uses to this day.
"The biggest thing I can say is just the discipline GAR gave me was absolutely amazing," Petrousek said. "I have so much to thank them for, my work ethic and everything. Moving onto college, I can definitely tell that I owe them so much for who I am as a person and an athlete."
She still goes by the GAR to work out in the summer, and shares some wisdom with the younger athletes.
"My biggest piece of advice was just don't take a second of it for granted," she says, after seeing her final competitions representing the GAR get canceled due to COVID-19. "It goes by really fast. I was there for so many years. I thought this was never going to end, but it ends."
But as one chapter ends, another begins. And Dani Petrousek, an English major, will continue to write her gymnastics story over her final couple of seasons at Western Michigan.