State champs, medalists highlight girls track state meet

  • Updated
  • 0
Grace Erb gets set to start the 800M run

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Several girls from the Rockford area won state championships and brought home state medals from the state meet in Charleston Saturday. They had to wait it out through some rain, but when it finally got finished, here's how some of the best from our area finished.

1-A
 
Winnebago - 3rd overall in 1-A team standings
 
Winnebago - 4x800M 1st, 4x400M 3rd
 
Renee Rittmeyer - 300M hurdles 7th
 
Kaylee Woolery - 1,600M 3rd
 
Marissa Roggensack - 1,600M 5th
 
Grace Erb - 800M 2nd
 
Hannah Logan - discus 7th
 
Byron - 4x100M 1st, 4x200M 4th
 
Dakota - Kelsie Minkie - 400M 5th, 200M 7th
 
Rockford Christian - 4x100M 4th
 
Avery Demo - 400M 2nd
 
Gia Buscema - 400M 6th
 
Oregon - Jenae Bothe - shot put 1st
 
Forreston - Letresse Buisker - high jump 6th
 
2-A
 
Dixon - 4x800M 8th
 
Boylan - Maddie Bishop - shot put 1st, discus 6th
 
Sterling - Alice Sotelo - triple jump 1st
 
3-A
 
Auburn - Essence Horton-Graves - 100M 7th
 
Hononegah - Indigo Sterud - 300M hurdles 6th
 
DeKalb - 4x100M 8th, 4x400M 5th
 

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

