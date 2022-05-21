State champs, medalists highlight girls track state meet

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Several girls from the Rockford area won state championships and brought home state medals from the state meet in Charleston Saturday. They had to wait it out through some rain, but when it finally got finished, here's how some of the best from our area finished.
1-A
Winnebago - 3rd overall in 1-A team standings
Winnebago - 4x800M 1st, 4x400M 3rd
Renee Rittmeyer - 300M hurdles 7th
Kaylee Woolery - 1,600M 3rd
Marissa Roggensack - 1,600M 5th
Grace Erb - 800M 2nd
Hannah Logan - discus 7th
Byron - 4x100M 1st, 4x200M 4th
Dakota - Kelsie Minkie - 400M 5th, 200M 7th
Rockford Christian - 4x100M 4th
Avery Demo - 400M 2nd
Gia Buscema - 400M 6th
Oregon - Jenae Bothe - shot put 1st
Forreston - Letresse Buisker - high jump 6th
2-A
Dixon - 4x800M 8th
Boylan - Maddie Bishop - shot put 1st, discus 6th
Sterling - Alice Sotelo - triple jump 1st
3-A
Auburn - Essence Horton-Graves - 100M 7th
Hononegah - Indigo Sterud - 300M hurdles 6th
DeKalb - 4x100M 8th, 4x400M 5th