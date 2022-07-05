 Skip to main content
Spurs claim Dixon's Roby off waivers

Isaiah Roby

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Dixon native Isaiah Roby has a new home as he continues his NBA career. According to an ESPN report, the San Antonio Spurs claimed Roby off waivers, after the Oklahoma City Thunder let him go.

Roby averaged about 10 points on 51 percent shooting, to go along with 5 rebounds, a block and a steal per game in about 21 minutes of action this past season. He started 62 games over the past two years, hitting better than 44 percent from 3-point range last season.

Roby heads to a Spurs team where he figures to earn some good playing time on a team that's in rebuild mode.

