Spring Sports: North Boone Baseball's dominant win, Byron and Hononegah Soccer both take conference wins

ROCKFORD (WREX) - There was a lot of conference play around the Stateline on Thursday. Chandler Alderman and the North Boone Vikings got some redemption against the Cardinals from last season. While Byron and Hononegah both took home conference wins in soccer. 

