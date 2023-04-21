Spring Sports: Hononegah Volleyball Picks up Win over Second Place Jefferson, Freeport Soccer Stays Undefeated in Conference Play

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Hononegah Volleyball picked up their biggest conference win of the season on Thursday, beating the second place Jefferson J-Hawks 2-0.
Over in Freeport, The Pretzels stayed undefeated after a big 3-0 win over Hononegah.
