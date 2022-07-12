Sorensen named IceHogs head coach

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Anders Sorensen officially had the interim tag removed, as the Chicago Blackhawks named Sorensen the new Rockford IceHogs head coach. He served as interim head coach most of last season. Now he'll get a chance to mold Chicago's next wave of young talent.
"The biggest thing for us is the habits," Sorensen said. "What habits they have that's going to carry them to play in the NHL. Once they leave us and they go play for [Blackhawks head coach] Luke [Richardson], it's going to be what habits they have to be able to stay up there and stay in the lineup. That's going to be the biggest thing for us."
Sorensen, 47, led Rockford to a 35-26-4-1 record after assuming the interim head coach role last season, helping the IceHogs qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs for the seventh time in team history and first time since 2018. The IceHogs swept the Texas Stars in the preliminary round, allowing only one goal over the two games. The club fell to the eventual Calder Cup Champions, the Chicago Wolves, in the first round.
“After seeing how Anders excelled in the interim head coaching role last season, we felt confident in promoting him to the full-time position,” said Chicago Blackhawks General Manager Kyle Davidson. “The road between Rockford and Chicago is much shorter now and the connection between the two teams is vital to our plan. We trust that Anders will be able to empower our group of prospects and get them ready to play at the NHL level so we will have a stronger and more successful team in the future.”
Prior to becoming head coach, Sorensen spent three seasons as an assistant coach with the IceHogs from 2018-21, and five seasons as a development coach for the IceHogs and Chicago Blackhawks from 2014-18. The Södertälje, Sweden native also spent three seasons as an assistant coach for the Södertälje SK of HockeyAllsvenskan from 2011-13 before serving as an interim head coach in October 2013.
Sorensen played for the Mobile Mystics and Baton Rouge Kingfish of the ECHL during the 1999-2000 season, totaling four points (3G, 1A) over 37 games. Details on the assistant coaching staff of the Rockford IceHogs will be announced at a later date.
Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com