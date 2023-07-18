Sophie Brunner hosting yearly basketball summer camp

WINNEBAGO (WREX) - Former Aquin State Champion Sophie Brunner hosted her basketball camp at Winnebago High School on Tuesday. It's the third session of camp the former Bulldog has hosted this summer.
The Rockford Christian JV Coach is always looking for a chance to give back to Stateline basketball.
"I always want to give back," Brunner said. "I want to make it affordable for people to come to camp and just enjoy it. My goal is always for them to have fun and also learn some things that they can do outside the gym."
The final day of the camp is on Wednesday at Winnebago High School.