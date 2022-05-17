Softball Regionals get off to big start with pair of walk-offs

DURAND/LENA/PEARL CITY (WREX) — The high school softball playoffs started off Regional semifinal with a bang, featuring a pair of walk-offs in the 1-A bracket.
Durand and South Beloit played six and a half scoreless innings, before Durand walked it off with a 1-0 win. Jenna Damon got the rally going with a single to left field, then stole 2nd to get into scoring position. Freshman Delaney Wirtjes then stepped to the played a drilled a single through the right side to bring home Damon, providing the walk-off win.
"It was really, really intense definitely with all of the stress building up," Wirtjes said. "Especially being in the outfield knowing you can win or lose a game. And then to win it for your team feels great."
Wirtjes played it cool, even after missing a bunt, which her coach originally told her to lay down to try to move Damon over.
"She's great," Damon said of her freshman teammate. "I love her. She always has good energy, always comes through. She's super clutch. She never cracks under the pressure."
Durand will face Forreston Friday in the Regional final.
In the Lena Regional, host Lena-Winslow and Eastland battled back and forth, with Eastland winning in walk-off fashion, 5-4. The Lady Panthers took a 4-3 lead in the top of the 7th, thanks to an RBI from Kanzas White. But the Lady Cougars loaded the bases in the bottom half of the inning, allowing Sarah Kempel to drive one up the middle to score two runs and walk it off. Eastland will take on Orangeville Friday afternoon for a Regional title.
In the Pearl City Regional, Cheyenne Handsaker dealt a no-hitter, striking out 17 batters, leading the hosts to the 3-0 win over Warren/Stockton. Brianna Stager put the game away with a 2-run homerun in the 6th inning to seal it up. Pearl City takes on Fulton for the Regional title.