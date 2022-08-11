 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected by late tonight.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.
At 14.0 feet, Structures threatened at Rivers Edge Campground east
of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.0 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sobos look to build on success

  • 0
South Beloit practice

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — South Beloit made the playoffs last year for the first time since winning a state title in 2002. The Sobos are in the 8-man football ranks, and found success, going to the 2nd round of the playoffs. They hope to build on that momentum this year.

"We want to be tough, we want to be gritty, we want to be physical," head coach Jim Morrow said. "We want to dominate and our style kind of dictates that we do that. We can get the consistency to move the chains at will and execute at a high level."

They put up a lot of points last year in the more open 8-man game, and they're looking to take it to the next level in 2022.

"We got a lot of good players, a lot of freshman so I'm really excited to have a big group of guys to come out so hopefully we can make the playoffs again," wide receiver Lucien Simmons said. "Hopefully [we can go] to state. That's the goal."

The Sobos did it 20 years ago, so they're going to get on their way to achieving that goal starting with a week one clash with River Ridge.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you