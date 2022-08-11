Sobos look to build on success

SOUTH BELOIT (WREX) — South Beloit made the playoffs last year for the first time since winning a state title in 2002. The Sobos are in the 8-man football ranks, and found success, going to the 2nd round of the playoffs. They hope to build on that momentum this year.
"We want to be tough, we want to be gritty, we want to be physical," head coach Jim Morrow said. "We want to dominate and our style kind of dictates that we do that. We can get the consistency to move the chains at will and execute at a high level."
They put up a lot of points last year in the more open 8-man game, and they're looking to take it to the next level in 2022.
"We got a lot of good players, a lot of freshman so I'm really excited to have a big group of guys to come out so hopefully we can make the playoffs again," wide receiver Lucien Simmons said. "Hopefully [we can go] to state. That's the goal."
The Sobos did it 20 years ago, so they're going to get on their way to achieving that goal starting with a week one clash with River Ridge.