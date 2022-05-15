Smith holds off Ralston for MNTS Match Play title

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Marcus Smith won the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Match Play Invitational, kicking off the Rockford competitive golf season with a 3-and-2 victory over Garrett Ralston.
Smith was 3-up after 9 holes, but Ralston won holes 10 and 11 to pull within one. But Smith buried birdies on 14 and 15 to extend the lead back to three, and sealed it up on the 16th hole.
"I just enjoy match play because emotions run high and I think it's a good way to kick off the summer," Smith said.
Smith says he's currently in the transfer portal, looking for a new school as he leaves Eastern Michigan.