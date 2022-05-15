 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Smith holds off Ralston for MNTS Match Play title

  • 0
Marcus Smith tees off

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Marcus Smith won the Mauh-Nah-Tee-See Match Play Invitational, kicking off the Rockford competitive golf season with a 3-and-2 victory over Garrett Ralston.

Smith was 3-up after 9 holes, but Ralston won holes 10 and 11 to pull within one. But Smith buried birdies on 14 and 15 to extend the lead back to three, and sealed it up on the 16th hole.

"I just enjoy match play because emotions run high and I think it's a good way to kick off the summer," Smith said.

Smith says he's currently in the transfer portal, looking for a new school as he leaves Eastern Michigan.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you