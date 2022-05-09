Sky Carp's Johnson named pitcher of week

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — Beloit Sky Carp pitcher M.D. Johnson earned the Midwest League Pitcher of the Week award after a terrific pair of performances.
Johnson, a former sixth-round pick of the Miami Marlins, earned the honor by pitching a gem in the opener of the Sky Carp’s six-game series with Great Lakes on Tuesday, May 3.
Johnson threw seven innings and allowed just two hits to the Loons. He didn’t walk a batter while striking out six.
For the season, Johnson is 1-3 with a sparkling 2.45 ERA on the season. The 24-year-old is set to take the mound again Tuesday in the series opener between Beloit and West Michigan.
The Sky Carp will return home for a 12-game homestand beginning Tuesday, May 17 when they host Peoria at 6:35 p.m.