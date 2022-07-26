Sky Carp win series opener with Quad Cities

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — The Beloit Sky Carp put aside their home struggles Tuesday night with a 7-5 victory over Quad Cities at ABC Supply Stadium.
The Sky Carp, who had lost 11 of their previous 12 home games, took home their fourth straight victory after sweeping the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers over the weekend.
After Quad Cities scored a run in the first inning, the Sky Carp rallied with three tallies of their own in the bottom half of the frame. Nasim Nunez scorched a double to bring home Jose Salas, while Victor Mesa Jr. followed with an RBI hit to chase home Nunez. Ynmanol Marinez later drove in a run with an RBI grounder to make it 3-1.
After the River Bandits tied the game, Salas and Kyler Castillo contributed run-scoring singles in the fourth inning to make it 5-3. A triple by Mesa and an RBI grounder by Bennett Hostetler extended the advantage, and Chandler Jozwiak stranded the tying runs on base to end the game.
M.D. Johnson (7-7) got the win after allowing four runs in five innings.
The crowd of 1,615 enjoyed Christmas in July on another beautiful evening for baseball in downtown Beloit.
The Sky Carp and River Bandits will battle in game two of their six-game series Wednesday night at ABC Supply Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with the gates opening at 5:30.