Sky Carp struggle in series opener

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT SATURDAY THROUGH SUNDAY NIGHT...
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency forecasts Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) or higher Air Quality Index (AQI) through Sunday,
July 16th for all of Illinois.
Smoke from wildfires is expected to impact Illinois as soon as today
and is the main contributing factor for the poor AQI. Impacts on air
quality from the smoke may be shorter in duration in more southern
locations and in close proximity to storms. The unique and widespread
nature of this event prompted this NWS alert. AQI forecast details
and current levels can found at AirNow.gov
Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups (USG) - Active children and adults,
especially people with pulmonary or respiratory disease such as
asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity.
Residents are urged to reduce pollution levels. Tips on how you
can reduce your emissions and protect your health can be found
at www.airnow.gov
Media Contact...217 558 1536.