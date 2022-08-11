 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Pecatonica River near Shirland affecting Winnebago County.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

These forecasts are based almost entirely on observed precipitation
as little to no additional precipitation is currently expected over
the next 24 to 48 hours.

A Flood Warning means water levels above flood stage are imminent or
may already be occurring. Persons along rivers and streams in the
warned area should take immediate precautions to protect life and
property.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and
water.weather.gov

The next statement is expected Friday morning.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Pecatonica River near Shirland.

* WHEN...Until early Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Low-lying sections of the Winnebago County
Fairgrounds are inundated. Low-lying sections of Rivers Edge
Campground are inundated east of Shirland.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 11.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 13.0 feet Saturday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Monday morning.
- Flood stage is 12.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Sky Carp knock off Whitecaps, 4-2

  • 0
Beloit Sky Carp Ynmanol Marinez

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — The Beloit Sky Carp’s playoff push continued Thursday night with a 4-2 victory over the West Michigan Whitecaps at ABC Supply Stadium.  

The Sky Carp parlayed a three-run sixth inning into another victory, the team’s seventh in its last 10 games. The win, combined with South Bend’s loss to Wisconsin, brought Beloit to within three games of first place with 27 games remaining.  

The engaged crowd of 1,694 enjoyed Thirsty Thursday while the home team stayed red hot.

Beloit entered the sixth inning trailing 2-1, but with two outs, Bennett Hostetler doubled to left to plate Dalvy Rosario to tie the game. Ynmanol Marinez followed with a single to plate Hostetler, and later in the inning, Federico Polanco walked with the bases loaded to force in a run.  

Evan Fitterer got the start for Beloit and allowed two runs in five innings of work. Chris Mokma earned the win to improve to 3-6 on the season after two scoreless innings, and Jake Walters threw the final two innings to record his first save of the season. Walters recorded two straight strikeouts with the bases loaded to end the game.  

The six-game series will continue Friday night, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

