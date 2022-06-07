Sky Carp get late comeback win over Timber Rattlers

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — On a perfect night for baseball in downtown Beloit, the Sky Carp came up with a finish that did the evening justice.
A crowd of 1,040 saw Beloit rally from a 4-1 deficit to come up with a 6-4 victory over Wisconsin at ABC Supply Stadium in the opener of a six-game series.
The Sky Carp, who have now won 10 of their previous 12 games, continued their flare for the dramatic on Tuesday. Beloit scored a run in the sixth, another in the seventh and three more in the eighth to take the victory.
Dalvy Rosario was the game’s hitting star, finishing 3-for-4 with a pair of triples. It was a three-bagger from Rosario that scored Bennett Hostetler with the go-ahead run in the decisive eighth inning.
The Sky Carp pitching staff was also outstanding. MD Johnson allowed just two earned runs in five innings, striking out eight along the way, and the Carp bullpen didn’t allow any earned runs in four innings to close the game out.
The Sky Carp and Timber Rattlers will do battle in game two of their six-game series Wednesday night.