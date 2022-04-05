Sky Carp gear up for opening day

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — A new era of baseball in Beloit officially begins later this week, when the Beloit Sky Carp take the field for the first time as the Sky Carp. The team formerly known as the Snappers changed its name this past offseason, and this will be its first full season in the new ABC Supply Stadium.
M.D. Johnson is slated to take the mound for the home opener next Tuesday, and he's ready for the new era to begin.
"Really just being able to be here in the brand new atmosphere," Johnson said. "We got to open the stadium last year but this year we have all the Sky Carp gear, all the logos. It really just makes it the ABC Supply Stadium."
The new facilities make it an appealing place for Minor League players in the Miami Marlins' system to get in their work as they try to climb the ladder up the organization.
"I think I speak for all of us when I say we're really excited," relief pitcher Sean Reynolds said. "This stadium is top-notch. The facility, locker room, weight room, cages, everything is pretty much big league. Especially at a High-A level, you don't see that too often. We're pumped. I'm excited, personally, to get going. This bullpen we got is going to be a good one. You guys are in for a treat."
The Sky Carp start the new season on the road Friday at Cedar Rapids. After a three-game series there, they return home to Beloit next Tuesday against the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers.