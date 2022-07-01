 Skip to main content
Sky Carp fall to South Bend on Star Wars night

Star Wars night for the Sky Carp

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — The Beloit Sky Carp jumped out to an early lead, but the South Bend Cubs finished strong on the way to an 8-5 win over Beloit. Cubs prospect Pete Crow-Armstrong went 4-5 with 2 RBI and 3 runs. 

The Sky Carp wore special Star Wars themed jerseys to auction off to raise money for Miss Carly's in Rockford. Several Star Wars characters roamed the crowd to take pictures with fans. 

Beloit hosts two more games with South Bend this weekend. Sunday's game was changed from its usual afternoon slot to a night game so they can have postgame fireworks.

