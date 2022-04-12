 Skip to main content
Sky Carp drop home opener to Timber Rattlers

Beloit Sky Carp dugout shot

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — The Beloit Sky Carp played their home opener of the 2022 season, falling to the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, 6-3. It was the first game for the team as the Sky Carp in Beloit.

After falling into a 1-0 lead, Beloit tied the game on a sacrifice fly that scored Nasim Nunez, who walked and stole two bases to lead off the game. The Sky Carp took a 2-1 lead in the 2nd on an RBI hit from Tanner Allen. MD Johnson got the start on the mound for Beloit, striking out 8 in 3 innings of work. But the Timber Rattlers got to him a bit in the 3rd, with Ernesto Martinez Jr. hitting a homerun that proved to be the difference. 

