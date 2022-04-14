Sky Carp drop doubleheader to Timber Rattlers

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — The Beloit Sky Carp came up empty in their efforts to win their first game of the season in a doubleheader Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium.
The Sky Carp lost game one, 1-0, on a Darrien Miller seventh inning home run, while game two went to the Timber Rattlers by a 7-4 margin. Pat Monteverde shined in his first start of the season, throwing 4.2 scoreless innings, striking out six in the process.
While the first game didn’t feature much action, the second game saw Beloit rally from a 4-0 deficit with a pair of runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth on a game-tying two-run blast by Davis Bradshaw.
The Timber Rattlers closed out the game with three runs, all unearned, in the top of the seventh inning.
The two teams will be back at it again on Friday night, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.