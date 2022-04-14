 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sky Carp drop doubleheader to Timber Rattlers

  • 0
Sky Carp pitcher Patrick Monteverde

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — The Beloit Sky Carp came up empty in their efforts to win their first game of the season in a doubleheader Thursday night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Sky Carp lost game one, 1-0, on a Darrien Miller seventh inning home run, while game two went to the Timber Rattlers by a 7-4 margin. Pat Monteverde shined in his first start of the season, throwing 4.2 scoreless innings, striking out six in the process.  

While the first game didn’t feature much action, the second game saw Beloit rally from a 4-0 deficit with a pair of runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth on a game-tying two-run blast by Davis Bradshaw.

The Timber Rattlers closed out the game with three runs, all unearned, in the top of the seventh inning.

The two teams will be back at it again on Friday night, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you