Sky Carp drop 3rd straight to Kernels

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — The Beloit Sky Carp lost their third straight game to open a six-game series with the Cedar Rapids Kernels, with the Kernels winning 5-1. It was a pitcher's duel for most of the game, with Patrick Monteverde turning in a strong 6-inning, 6-strikeout performance in which he allowed just one earned run. But the Beloit bats couldn't get going, managing just one run in the loss.
The Sky Carp have combined to score three runs in the three losses this week. They'll try to get one in the win column as they continue their series with Cedar Rapids Friday night. They'll be wearing special superhero-themed jerseys to be auctioned off for charity.