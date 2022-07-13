 Skip to main content
Sky Carp drop 2nd straight game to Cedar Rapids

BELOIT, Wis. (WREX) — The Beloit Sky Carp took a 2-1 lead in the first inning, but the Cedar Rapids Kernels scored three runs in the 5th inning to beat Beloit, 4-2. Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 3-4 with a homerun and 3 RBI for Cedar Rapids.

Jose Salas and Nasim Nunez provided a spark for the Sky Carp in the first inning, as they both singled, stole a base and scored to give Beloit the 2-1 lead. MD Johnson struck out six in five innings of work for the Sky Carp, allowing three earned runs.

The teams will play game three of their six-game series in Beloit Thursday night at 6:35.

