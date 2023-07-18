BELOIT (WREX) - The Sky Carp lost the opener of their series against Quad Cities on Tuesday 6-4. The Sky Carp struggled most of the game, but put up a 3 spot in the bottom of the 7th. Beloit couldn't pull any closer, they'll look to bounce back in game two on Tuesday.
Sky Carp can't finish comeback in loss to Quad Cities
- Eric Graver
- Updated
Eric Graver
Sports Director
