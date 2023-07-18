 Skip to main content
Sky Carp can't finish comeback in loss to Quad Cities

BELOIT (WREX) - The Sky Carp lost the opener of their series against Quad Cities on Tuesday 6-4. The Sky Carp struggled most of the game, but put up a 3 spot in the bottom of the 7th. Beloit couldn't pull any closer, they'll look to bounce back in game two on Tuesday. 

