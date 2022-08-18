Shepard takes over solid program at Aquin

FREEPORT (WREX) — Bill Shepard has coached for more than three decades, and for the better part of this past decade, he's focused a lot on 8-man football.
"One thing about 8-man is it came along at the right time," Shepard said. "It makes you a better coach. The enthusiasm is there and you really want to be out with the kids. You have to keep going really fast or else you fall behind."
This will be his first year at Aquin, and he inherits a group that has good talent and work ethic.
"I don't think I've had that opportunity in a long time," Shepard said. "Usually I'm coming in where I have to start building and find kids walking the halls and try to get them excited about playing. I had some pieces to the puzzle to start with."
The players are ready to show what they can do after a long summer.
"We've worked so hard in the offseason in the weight room, on the field, running as hard as we can, lifting as hard as we can and trying to better each other," said junior offensive and defensive lineman Jackson Ege.
And they may not be the biggest team, but these Bulldogs can run.
"One of the problems with the team is we're really undersized but that shows that we're really fast," senior wide receiver and cornerback Hunter Buss said. "We get off the ball well. We hustle."
Coach Shepard will look to use that speed to his team's advantage, and put his years of 8-man football knowledge to the test against some tough competition.