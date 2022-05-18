Several NIC-10 athletes punch tickets to boys track state meet

HUNTLEY/ROCHELLE (WREX) — Athletes from the NIC-10 showed they can compete with the best from all around Northwestern Illinois, with several athletes qualifying for state.
In the 3-A Huntley Sectional, Belvidere North's Nico Bertolino and Tristen Powers stole the show in the 100 meter dash, finishing 1-2, to become the school's first-ever 100 meter dash state qualifiers.
East's 4x100 meter relay team of DeTerrace Dotson, Javius Catlin, Jeremiah Crawford and Marquez Gray won that relay event, while Belvidere North finished 2nd to also qualify for state.
Harlem's Riley Lundgren won the discus and also qualified in the shot put, while his Harlem teammate KeShawn Harrington-McKinney and Hononegah's Jacob Klink punched a ticket to state in shot put.
Jefferson's Chauney Jackson won the triple jump, while East's Catlin won the long jump. Guilford's Mike Smith Jr. won the 200 meter dash, while Bertolino finished 2nd.
In 2-A, Freeport hurdler Bayley Pierce tied for 2nd, qualifying for state. Galena's Dawson Feyen won the 100 meter dash.