Seebach strong in game 2 of doubleheader for Rivets

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Rochelle native and NIU Huskie Kyle Seebach had a strong outing for the Rockford Rivets, leading them to a 15-5 win in game two of a doubleheader with Battle Creek. The Battle Jacks won game one of the doubleheader, 9-6.
Seebach, a big lefty out of Rochelle, threw 5 innings, allowing one earned run while striking out seven batters. He had a big contingent of fans there to cheer him on as he pitched close to home.
The Rivets gave him plenty of run support, scoring seven runs in the 2nd inning, highlighted by a Cam McDonald homerun. The Rivets will face Battle Creek in the 4-game series finale Thursday night in Loves Park before they welcome Green Bay to town Friday and Saturday.
The Rivets are also looking for host families to house some of their players this summer. It's a program the Northwoods League uses to help the players find a place to live and connect them more with the community.
"One thing we know is the host families are both people that are empty-nesters and we also have families that are doing it," Rivets General Manager Chad Bauer said. "It's kind of cool to have the interaction with the player. You never know what you're going to get. Somewhere in this league, somebody was Max Scherzer's host family at one time, so it's pretty cool."
Potential host families can call 815-240-4159 or email info@rockfordrivets.com for more information.