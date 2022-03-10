Scales Mound finishes 3rd in state tournament

CHAMPAIGN (WREX) — Scales Mound finished its dream season with a win. It wasn't a state championship, but the Hornets knocked off Steeleville, 55-34, to take 3rd place in the state. Under the new IHSA format, the teams had to gather themselves quickly and play the same night after losing semifinal games earlier in the day.
Scales Mound showed what it was capable of early on and never looked back. Ben Vandigo had 16 points and 6 rebounds, while Ben Werner nearly tallied a triple-double, with 12 points, 10 rebounds and 8 assists. Playing together one last time on the state's biggest stage is something that will stick with these guys for a long time.
"I'm going to remember playing down here and coming down for the experience," Werner said. "But hanging out with my friends, my teammates. And just the community, how we gave the community this opportunity. They deserve it a lot. They've supported us through thick and thin. It's just a great thing for the community. I'll probably remember that the rest of my life, just how it affected the community in a good way."
The green and white-clad fans were rocking the State Farm Center, making sure everyone there knew about Scales Mound, the small town with a big-time basketball season. More than just the 36 wins, this team captured the hearts and minds of Northwestern Illinois basketball fans.
"This group has been special ever since they were little kids all the way up until I really got to coach them as freshmen," Scales Mound head coach Erik Kudronowicz said. "They've done a lot for our program. A lot for our community. This is one of the special groups that I'll come across."
They got the rare chance to finish off their season with a win. The school at the highest point in Illinois reached the highest point in Illinois high school basketball at the state tournament. Now they'll bring a state 3rd place trophy back to the small town of 454 people, giving everyone a sense of pride to call Scales Mound home.