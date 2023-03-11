Scales Mound Boys Basketball runners-up in 1A State Finals

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Scales Mound Boys Basketball has fallen just short of their first title in school history, ending their historic season in the 1A title game.
The Hornets fell in Saturday's championship game to Gibault Catholic High School from Waterloo, 65-45.
Scales Mound is the runner-up in the 2023 1A State Tournament, finishing one spot ahead of their third-place finish last season.
The Hornets found themselves down by as many as 14 points in the first quarter before Junior Thomas Hereau took over the game with 16 points, nailing three three-pointers in four attempts. Hereau would finish with 24 points (5-7 on three-pointers) and four rebounds on the day.
Senior Charlie Wiegel, this week's co-Athlete of the Week with Jacob Duerr, finished with six points and two assists in the game. Duerr had two points and two assists in Saturday's title game.
Scales Mound's second-quarter run would get the Hornets to within two points of Gibault at halftime, later taking the lead early in the 3rd quarter. But the Hawks would make a run late in the third quarter, taking over for the rest of the game.
Saturday's win marks the first Boys Basketball Title for Gibault Catholic in their third run to the State Finals, after failing to place in 1991 and finishing second in 1999, losing in the title game after a buzzer beater by Rock Falls.
The Hawks were led by Senior Kaden Augustine with 24 points and three rebounds. Junior Gavin Kessler finished with 18 points and seven rebounds and Junior Hudson Blank scored 15 points and grabbed two rebounds.
Scales Mound ends their historic season with a school-record 33 wins. Over their last two seasons, the Hornets have a combined 69-9 record.
