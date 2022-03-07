Scales Mound advances to state, Lutheran comeback falls short in Super-Sectionals

DEKALB/STERLING (WREX) — Scales Mound took home its first Super-Sectional title in school history on Monday, beating Marshall 55-41. This win adds to the amazing run the Hornets have had in the playoffs.
Senior Ben Werner led Scales Mound with 20 points. BenVandigo added 14 points for the Hornets, who will play Liberty in the state semifinals at around 11:45 a.m. Thursday in Champaign.
In 2-A, Rockford Lutheran fell to Rockridge 57-52, after a late comeback fell short. The Crusaders got to within three after trailing by 19 in the 3rd quarter, but Rockridge was able to hold onto the win.
Walt Hill had 20 points for Lutheran. Jase Whiteman had 30 points to lead the Rockets.