 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Saturday playoff football final scores and highlights

  • Updated
  • 0
FNF LOGO 2022

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Round 1 of playoff football is in the books after a busy Saturday. 

1A: 

Lena-Winslow 48, Richards 6

Fulton 38, Aurora Christian 13

Forreston 46, St. Bede 22

Dakota 16, Iroquois West 14

Rockford Lutheran 35, Annawan-Wethersfield 19

2A:

Rockridge 42, Sterling Newman 12

3A:

Genoa-Kingston 16, Elmwood-Brimfield 8

Du-Pec 52, Catalyst/Maria 8

5A:

Boylan 31, Hillcrest 0

Sterling 34, St. Viator 17

Sycamore 54, Westinghouse 13

6A:

Harlem 35, Amundsen 21

8-Man:

Milledgeville 52, West Prairie 3

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you