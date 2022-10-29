Saturday playoff football final scores and highlights

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Round 1 of playoff football is in the books after a busy Saturday.
1A:
Lena-Winslow 48, Richards 6
Fulton 38, Aurora Christian 13
Forreston 46, St. Bede 22
Dakota 16, Iroquois West 14
Rockford Lutheran 35, Annawan-Wethersfield 19
2A:
Rockridge 42, Sterling Newman 12
3A:
Genoa-Kingston 16, Elmwood-Brimfield 8
Du-Pec 52, Catalyst/Maria 8
5A:
Boylan 31, Hillcrest 0
Sterling 34, St. Viator 17
Sycamore 54, Westinghouse 13
6A:
Harlem 35, Amundsen 21
8-Man:
Milledgeville 52, West Prairie 3