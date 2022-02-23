RVC's Blank named Region IV Player of Year

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock Valley College freshman Camron Blank was named the NJCAA Region IV Player of the Year, as the Lady Golden Eagles gear up to play in the District Championship game Saturday. Blank, a former Jefferson High School star, has played a key role in RVC's success.
"She's been huge," RVC head women's basketball coach Darryl Watkins said. "She's been really huge for the team's success this year. She started a little late. She was practicing with us early but our volleyball team made a national championship run."
Blank got that national experience on the volleyball court and hopes to do it again on the basketball court. The two-sport athlete knows her team will have to play with intensity this Saturday to punch a ticket to nationals.
"We've been working really hard in practices recently," Blank said. "That's really showing on the defensive end. It's definitely showing through games."
Rock Valley plays at 11 a.m. Saturday, with the men's District Championship game to follow at around 1 p.m.