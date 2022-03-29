RVC's Blank, Brown named NJCAA All-Americans

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock Valley College freshmen Camron Blank and Ashanti Brown both received NJCAA Division III All-American honors. Blank, a Jefferson grad, earned 1st Team All-American status, while Brown made the 2nd team.
Blank averaged about 19 points and 10 rebounds a game, while Brown averaged about 18 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists before getting hurt. They helped Rock Valley make a national tournament appearance in its final season of NJCAA DIII basketball, as the Golden Eagles move up a level next year.