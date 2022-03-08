RVC women gear up for national tourney opener

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The Rock Valley College women's basketball team takes aim at a national championship this week. The Lady Golden Eagles hit the road to Rochester, Minn., for the NJCAA Division III National Tournament.
Camron Blank has played a key role for the Lady Golden Eagles. She was named the Region IV Player of the Year and has come a long way since her Jefferson High School days.
"It means a lot to me because just knowing I have put in the work for it," Blank said. "I have done everything I can to get to this point. Being able to go farther would mean a lot to me."
Rock Valley head coach Darryl Watkins has helped Blank develop her game. He saw the potential when she played at Jefferson and she's burst onto the scene her freshman year.
"She probably never knew she could blossom into this type of player," Watkins said. "I saw it in high school but she never was pushed, never was taken out of her comfort zone. Now she's really just focusing on basketball and she's coming out of her comfort zone a little bit. She's been pushed everyday here and it's starting to show on the court."
The Lady Golden Eagles open national tournament play against Hostos at 6 p.m. Wednesday.