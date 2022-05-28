RVC wins 8th straight NJCAA DIII softball national title

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Rock Valley College softball took home its eighth straight NJCAA Division III national championship, beating Corning Community College 9-2 to close out the season. The Lady Golden Eagles' offense kicked into gear in the second inning, giving Rock Valley a 2-0 lead and never looked back.
North Boone grad Kaitlin Stefek started things off with an RBI single, followed by a Jenna Turner triple. Kayla Freiberg would keep the scoring going in the third with a solo home run out to left field. It wasn’t just a strong outing from the offense, as Rock Valley’s pitching delivered a great game as well.
South Beloit grad Madison Carlson gave her team five strong innings, allowing two runs on six hits with four strikeouts. That was followed by Hannah Hockerman, who locked things down in relief. Hockerman allowed just one baserunner in two frames.
The win closes out an 8-year run of national championships at the NJCAA DIII level, as RVC moves up to the NJCAA DII level next year. The team plans to have a homecoming celebration Sunday afternoon when it gets back to town.