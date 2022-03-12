RVC takes third at NJCAA national tournament

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The RVC men's basketball team beat Eastfield 80-66 in the NJCAA DIII third place game at the national tournament on Saturday.
"Our guys battled quite a bit. January was hard for a lot of guys, a lot of COVID issues, a lot of injuries, it was looking a little bleak at times," said head coach Tyler Bredehoeft. "But we got everybody healthy, we got everybody back. They never wavered, they're a really good team, a really good group."
"We wanted to bring home some hardware to RVC," said freshman guard George Williams. "Just for our fans and everybody that came out to support us throughout the whole tournament, it means a lot to us, and we just got the job done."
Malik Marshall led RVC with 23 points while Nick Pierson added 20 of his own points to help the Golden Eagles win a trophy on their home floor. George Williams had 13 points, while Chris Burnell and Aleksa Markovic each tallied 11 points.