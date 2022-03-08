RVC set for national tourney at home

ROCKFORD (WREX) — In its final year of NJCAA Division III basketball, the Rock Valley College men will play in and host the national tournament. It's a rare occurrence that the players aren't taking for granted.
"It's just a dream come true," RVC guard George Williams said. "Just knowing we can wake up with the same routine throughout the year and not change anything. We just have to finish business at home."
A good chunk of the Golden Eagles roster comes from the Rockford area, making this a great opportunity to play in front of a friendly crowd.
"Just having the community come out," said RVC center Nick Pierson. "Lots of friends and family that wouldn't be able to drive 5 or 6 hours, or even across the country, to come watch us play are able to come here and get loud, get excited. It's a breathtaking experience, to be honest."
Chris Burnell was part of the 2019 East basketball team that captured the attention of Rockford as it made a run to state. He's hoping the city supports RVC like that.
"It's special, man," Burnell said. "It's our hometown. There's nothing more we can ask for. There's nothing better than this. It means a lot to me."
Rock Valley tips off the national tournament Wednesday against Herkimer at around 6 p.m.