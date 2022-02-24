 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Snow covered and slippery roads expected due to snow.
Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches, highest near the
lake in northeast Illinois.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Lake IL, McHenry and Boone Counties.

* WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered roads and slippery road
conditions. The hazardous conditions will likely impact this
evening's commute and possibly impact the start of the Friday
morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

RVC Men's, Women's basketball teams gear up for district championship

  • 0
RVC Men's, Women's basketball teams gear up for district championship

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock Valley College plays host to the men's and women's district championship games this weekend. 

If the Golden Eagles can win their respective games, they will earn a spot in the national tournament. The men are hosting the national tournament and it's their final season in the NJCAA division three level. Winning this game would mean a lot to the Golden Eagles.

"There's a little bit of pressure there right. We're hosting so we want to make sure that we're there," said men's head coach Tyler Bredehoeft. "This group understands that. We've talked about how we want to have the opportunity to play for a national title in front of our fans in our own gym."

The women tip-off their game at 11 on Saturday morning, with the men to follow on Saturday afternoon at 1.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Reporter

Sam Knox joined the 13 Sports Authority team in Spring of 2020 after graduating from Emerson College. Sam majored in Broadcast Journalism and minored in Sports Communication.

Recommended for you