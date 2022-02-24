RVC Men's, Women's basketball teams gear up for district championship

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock Valley College plays host to the men's and women's district championship games this weekend.
If the Golden Eagles can win their respective games, they will earn a spot in the national tournament. The men are hosting the national tournament and it's their final season in the NJCAA division three level. Winning this game would mean a lot to the Golden Eagles.
"There's a little bit of pressure there right. We're hosting so we want to make sure that we're there," said men's head coach Tyler Bredehoeft. "This group understands that. We've talked about how we want to have the opportunity to play for a national title in front of our fans in our own gym."
The women tip-off their game at 11 on Saturday morning, with the men to follow on Saturday afternoon at 1.