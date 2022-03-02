 Skip to main content
RVC men's and women's basketball teams secure spots at nationals

Rock Valley men's basketball wins District title at home

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Both Rock Valley College men's and women's basketball teams will get a chance to play for a national championship. The men received the 8th seed in the NJCAA Division III National Tournament, while the women received the 6th seed.

The men were guaranteed a spot at nationals after winning a District championship last week. Rock Valley is hosting the men's tournament this year, so they'll get a chance to compete on their home floor. The women had to wait it out to see if they'd get an at-large bid, and they did after a strong regular season in which the Lady Golden Eagles consistently played against competition from higher levels.

The women will leave for Minnesota next week, while the men will gear up to play on their home floor.

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

