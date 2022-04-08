RVC inducts 5 into Athletics Hall of Fame

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock Valley College celebrated some of its all-time great coaches and athletes, inducting five new members into its Athletics Hall of Fame. Misty Opat, Craig Doty, LT Davis, Vivi Marquez and Natalie Olsen were all enshrined in this year's class, after the event had a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Opat served as the athletic director and helped reshape the culture of RVC sports. She was also the women's basketball coach, leading the program to multiple national championships.
"It's amazing," Opat said of getting inducted. "Words can't even describe it. When I was here 13 years ago, this was not even in the scope of things. The scope was just to build a premier athletic department. And we've done that."
The men's basketball program found a lot of success under Craig Doty, who was a first-time head coach when Opat hired him. He helped RVC win a couple of national titles, and is now at NCAA Division II Emporia State. He's still proud of everything he accomplished with the Golden Eagles, but it's about more than just basketball.
"Overall, the memories, the people I got to work with everyday," Doty said. "That's what it's always about is the people. We worked with some awesome people. To be here with Misty Opat and LT Davis and some of the people that just mean the absolute world to me, it's special. It's a night we're looking forward to and it's a night we're going to remember."
Doty coached LT Davis at both Rock Valley and Graceland after he left Rockford. Davis and Doty won three national championships together at the two schools. Davis stays in regular contact with his former coach and getting to celebrate this honor is a big deal for the former Jefferson J-Hawk.
"Ever since I was a little kid, I never dreamed of being a hall of famer, especially at one of my schools," Davis said. "To relive it, it's a great feeling."
Vivi Marquez won two national championships as a softball player and has recently added two more as a coach. Now she's the co-head coach of the softball team with Darin Monroe, and her love for RVC runs deep. That makes this honor even more special.
"It's really exciting for me," Marquez said. "I love Rock Valley. It's an honor to even be inducted and selected for this award."
Natalie Olsen was a star volleyball player for the Lady Golden Eagles, with a decorated career. The Dakota grad is humbled to receive this honor.
"It's a little bit surreal because it's been a really long time since I've been in the program," Olsen said. "But I have some of my fondest memories, so it's really an honor."
It was a special night for the Golden Eagles, honoring some legends that helped build the Rock Valley College sports tradition.