RVC drops heartbreaker to North Lake in national semifinals

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Rock Valley College's bid to play for a national title on its home floor fell just short, as the Golden Eagles lost to North Lake in the NJCAA Division III national semifinals, 66-65, Friday night.
Rock Valley built up a 10 point lead early in the 2nd half, but the Blazers stormed back to tie it at 49. The teams went back and forth for awhile, with North Lake taking the lead on free throws in the final minute.
The Golden Eagles had a chance to win with 3 seconds left, but the potential game-winner rimmed out, leaving RVC playing for 3rd place Saturday.
"They'll get it figured out," head coach Tyler Bredehoeft said. "They'll be a little sad right now but they're going to be ready to go. [We're] playing at home, get another home game. They'll be ready to go. They'll be ready to get this taste out of their mouth a little bit. They'll be ready. They play hard and compete. They're not just going to come out and fold and not show up. That's just not who they are."
Nick Pierson led the Golden Eagles with 20 points and 9 rebounds. Malik Marshall scored 13 points, while Jackson Copley added 11 points off the bench. Rock Valley plays for 3rd place at 2 p.m. Saturday.