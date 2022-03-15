 Skip to main content
RVC baseball sweeps Roosevelt in home opener

RVC baseball sweeps Roosevelt in home opener

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The RVC baseball team swept Roosevelt in their home opener. The Golden Eagles took game one 11-1, as well as game two by a score of 12-1.

RVC improves to 3-11, and now hits the road on Friday for a double-header at Roosevelt.

