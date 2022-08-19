Running backs ready to lead E-Rabs offense

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The East E-Rabs are fresh off a playoff appearance and have become regular participants over the past five years.
East boasts a strong running game every year and this season should be no different. The E-Rabs have a couple of speedy back ready to lead the way. Javius Catlin and DeTerrace Dotson are back in the mix and will complement Malik Gordon's power style of running.
"We want to run the ball," Head Coach Gary Griffin said. "We want to eat the clock up. We want to get 3 and a half yards a carry, keep the chains moving. The clock keeps moving, we beat you 6-0."
Griffin has a lot of different skill sets at his disposal in the ground game.
"It could be me in the backfield, it could be Javius, DeTerrace," Malik Gordon said. "Any of us can be a threat to whatever team we're going against. We're going to make plays every time we get the ball in our hands."
"I've been playing football since I was five years old," Dotson said. "I've always played running back. I like it here that we always run the ball, it helps me get better."
East plays Boylan in week 1.