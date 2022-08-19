 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 AM CDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...A portion of north central Illinois, including the
following counties, Ogle and Winnebago.

* WHEN...Until 215 AM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1112 PM CDT, doppler radar indicated earlier storms had
produced up to 2 inches of rain with additional heavy
rainfall moving into the advisory area.
- Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.5 inches are expected
over the area as a second round of showers and storms
develop. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Rockford, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit,
Rockton, Byron, Rockford Airport, Cherry Valley, Winnebago,
Pecatonica, New Milford, Seward, Harrison and Shirland.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Flood Advisory means minor flooding along waterways and other poor
drainage areas is imminent or may already be occurring. Persons in
the advisory area should use caution and avoid flood waters.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&

Running backs ready to lead E-Rabs offense

  • Updated
  • 0

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The East E-Rabs are fresh off a playoff appearance and have become regular participants over the past five years. 

East boasts a strong running game every year and this season should be no different. The E-Rabs have a couple of speedy back ready to lead the way. Javius Catlin and DeTerrace Dotson are back in the mix and will complement Malik Gordon's power style of running. 

"We want to run the ball," Head Coach Gary Griffin said. "We want to eat the clock up. We want to get 3 and a half yards a carry, keep the chains moving. The clock keeps moving, we beat you 6-0."

Griffin has a lot of different skill sets at his disposal in the ground game. 

"It could be me in the backfield, it could be Javius, DeTerrace," Malik Gordon said. "Any of us can be a threat to whatever team we're going against. We're going to make plays every time we get the ball in our hands." 

"I've been playing football since I was five years old," Dotson said. "I've always played running back. I like it here that we always run the ball, it helps me get better."

East plays Boylan in week 1.

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you