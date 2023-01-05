Rumble in the Rock making its return to Rock Valley this weekend

ROCKFORD (WREX) - After a two year hiatus the Rumble in the Rock basketball tournament returns to Rock Valley College this weekend. It'll be a packed day of basketball at all levels on Saturday.
The Rock Valley men's and women's teams will host Illinois Central with four NIC-10 games mixed in throughout the day. The men's and women's team from Auburn, Jefferson, East and Guilford will compete in the tourney.
The tournament gives high school athletes some experience playing on a college court and gives Rock Valley a chance to see some local talent.
"We have quite a few local kids on our roster this year," Rock Valley Women's Head Coach Darryl Watkins said. "Some of them have played in that Rumble in the Rock event. From Karley Colson to Camron Blank and it's really huge, it really is."
The tournament tips off at 10 A.M. this Saturday.