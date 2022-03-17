 Skip to main content
RU softball drops doubleheader to Dubuque

RU softball pitcher Rylee Klema

LOVES PARK (WREX) — After a trip to Florida to start the season, the Rockford University softball team played a home opener doubleheader, dropping both games to Dubuque. The Lady Spartans won the 1st game, 8-4, then took the 2nd game, 4-2, in 8 innings.

Rockford took a 2-0 lead in the 2nd game, thanks to RBI hits from Emily Cox and Michaela Spanbauer. But the Lady Regents made an error with two outs in the 7th inning to allow Dubuque to tie the game and force extra innings, where the Lady Spartans pulled it out.

Rockford returns home next Wednesday for a doubleheader against Beloit College.

