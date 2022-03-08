 Skip to main content
Rodgers: 'Reports of me signing a contract are inaccurate'

  • Updated
  • 0
Aaron Rodgers.jpg

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WREX) — Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he'll be playing in Green Bay again this year, but he hasn't signed a contract extension.

Earlier Tuesday, multiple reports said the MVP signed a 4-year extension to stay in Green Bay. However, the controversial QB says that's not the case.

Rodgers took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon and said the following:

Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️

Rodgers won the MVP last year despite controversy over being vaccinated and later missing a game after contracting the coronavirus.

Rodgers and the Packers are the early favorites to with the NFC North again in 2022. 

