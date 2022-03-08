Rodgers: 'Reports of me signing a contract are inaccurate'

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WREX) — Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he'll be playing in Green Bay again this year, but he hasn't signed a contract extension.
Earlier Tuesday, multiple reports said the MVP signed a 4-year extension to stay in Green Bay. However, the controversial QB says that's not the case.
Rodgers took to Twitter Tuesday afternoon and said the following:
Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the @packers next year, however, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I “signed”. I’m very excited to be back 💪🏼 #year18❤️
Rodgers won the MVP last year despite controversy over being vaccinated and later missing a game after contracting the coronavirus.
Rodgers and the Packers are the early favorites to with the NFC North again in 2022.