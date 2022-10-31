 Skip to main content
Rockford's Gust named AHL Player of the Week

IceHogs forward David Gust
(ROCKFORD) — Rockford IceHogs forward David Gust was named the American Hockey League Player of the Week after a couple of big games this past weekend.
 
Gust tallied two goals and five assists for seven points in two games to help the IceHogs to a pair of weekend victories.
 
On Friday evening, Gust scored twice and added three assists to set a career high with five points – the most by an IceHogs skater in more than seven years – as Rockford snapped a three-game losing skid by defeating Chicago, 5-3. Then on Saturday, Gust assisted on two of the IceHogs’ four power-play goals in an 8-2 win over visiting Belleville.
 
Gust has totaled three goals and eight assists for 11 points – one off the AHL scoring lead – in six games this season for Rockford. A native of Orland Park, Gust joined the IceHogs as a free agent this past summer after winning a Calder Cup championship with Chicago last season.
 
The sixth-year pro has played 258 career games in the AHL with Rockford, Chicago, Charlotte and Bakersfield, tallying 63 goals and 76 assists for 139 points.
 
The IceHogs continue their 7-game homestand with a school day game Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.

