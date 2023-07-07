Rockford women's semi-pro team preparing for debut

ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Stateline has always had tons of talent in women's basketball, that'll be on full display on Saturday with the debut of the Rockford Lightning.

Nishawnda Wiles, the founder of the team, has always had a passion for basketball in Rockford.

"I wanted something for women that loved playing basketball growing up," Wiles said. "I asked some of the women in the area who were still here if they wanted to get started, and the team got going."

The Lightning will be joining the Women's American Basketball Association for their 7th season.

"We're only at 20 teams in total across the country," Wiles said. "They're very welcoming to us, we're very excited."

The new team is a great opportunity to show off all the talent that's come through Rockford over the years.

"It's great for women's sports," Lightning player Mckaela Schmelzer said. "It's just awesome to see a random group of girls get together from the area and play together. We get to showcase Rockford a little, get our name out there more and represent."

Harlem grad McKaela Schmelzer back in U.S. after soccer season in Greece It's not every day you see a two sport college student-athlete, but former Harlem Huskie and UW-Milwaukee Panther McKaela Schmelzer did just that before taking her skills on the pitch overseas for the first time.

The Lightning's first season will tip off at the Rockford University Seaver Center on Saturday night at 5 PM.