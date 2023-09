ROCKFORD (WREX) - The Rockford Regents Volleyball team turned in a dominant performance in their home opener, beating Beloit College 3-0.

Harlem graduate Grace Vyborny made her debut with the team, joining other Stateline players at the college level. Dakota's Alexis Bradshaw and Tamsy Leverton and Harlem's Maddison Tervelt and Jayce Shaw are on this years roster as well.