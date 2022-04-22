Rockford Speedway set to host Spring Classic

LOVES PARK (WREX) — The Rockford Speedway celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, a big milestone for the short track.
The speedway gets things going on Saturday with the Spring Classic. Some drivers hit the pavement on Friday for practice after the rain stopped. There's always an excitement in the air when racing at the local track.
"It's Rockford speedway, it's legendary," said Jon Reynolds Jr., who's racing in the Spring Classic. "To win the Spring Classic which we've been fortunate enough to do, is an honor to have, something you can carry with you your whole career. Looking forward to a good day tomorrow, we'll be a contender, feeling like we'll be a top three car tomorrow, there will be some good competition tomorrow so I'm looking forward to it."
Racing is slated to start at 5 p.m. tomorrow night at the Rockford Speedway.