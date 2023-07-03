Rockford Speedway Celebrates Spirit of '76 night

LOVES PARK (WREX) - The Rockford Speedway celebrated the Fourth of July for the final time on Monday. The Speedway hosted "Spirit of '76" night for the holiday. The night was chalked full of races and events, including fireworks to end the big day.
In the short tracker races, Machesney Park native Kelly Evink put on some fireworks of his own. He won the second heat of the 8 lap competition in record setting fashion. Evink beat his own track record for the second straight week in front of a lively crowd at the Speedway.